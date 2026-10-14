Atletico pile pressure on Man United, Arsenal cruise past Lille into share of Champions League lead

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios during their UEFA Champions League match on Oct 13.

MADRID - Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Oct 13 to pile pressure on Red Devils coach Michael Carrick.

Pablo Barrios pounced inside the first minute for Diego Simeone’s side and after Leny Yoro’s 74th minute red card set United back further, Ademola Lookman added another for the hosts in Madrid.

Man United have made their worst domestic start in 40 years and this league phase defeat in the Spanish capital was another blow, with the team now winless in five games across all competitions.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez said the team’s performance was “really poor” and suggested it was also a reflection of how the club is being run.

“It is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here, it’s disappointing,” he told Amazon Prime.

Atletico were without their skipper Koke, after the death of his mother, while coach Simeone selected Julian Alvarez from the off for the first time this season at the Metropolitano stadium, after he tried to force a departure this summer.

“As well as for the team, it was very important (to win) for Koke and all of his family, it’s a very tough day for them, this victory is for them,” said Barrios.

“Getting the goal so soon helped us to manage the game later, I’m really happy for the win.”

Atletico fans ordered their supporters to “defend what we love” with a banner display before kick-off and the Rojiblancos were ahead after just 50 seconds.

Alex Baena found a way in behind United’s defence and cut the ball across for Barrios, with Ayden Heaven unable to keep the midfielder’s shot from crossing the line.

Barrios held up six fingers to pay tribute to Koke.

“It was really tough news for everyone and I said if I scored I would do that,” added Barrios.

Carrick had said it was important to get off to a fast start, but his team were unable to follow his instructions.

Bryan Mbuemo might have equalised for the visitors, nudging the ball through Cristian Romero’s legs but firing just wide.

Alejandro Grimaldo came inches away from extending Atletico’s lead with a free-kick which hit the angle between post and crossbar.

The hosts thought they had a second when Johnny Cardoso finished neatly from the edge of the box before half-time but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review showed the ball had struck Marcos Llorente’s hand during the build-up.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looking dejected after Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman scores their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Hitting the woodwork

Alvarez, yet to score this season for Atletico, hit the post early in the second half.

United rallied and Fernandes’s lob drifted narrowly wide before the Portuguese playmaker hit the crossbar from the left of the box after a corner routine.

However the three-time European champions suffered a setback when defender Yoro was harshly dismissed after a VAR review for bringing down Canada striker Jonathan David as the last man.

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg shows a red card to Manchester United's French defender Leny Yoro (right) during the match. PHOTO: AFP

It opened the door for Atletico to grab their second, with David foiled by goalkeeper Senne Lammens but London-born Nigeria international Lookman was on hand to tuck home the rebound after 79 minutes.

Carrick withdrew playmaker Fernandes, looking ahead to the weekend visit to face rivals Leeds in the English top flight, where improvement is badly needed.

“It is very hard to say after a defeat that there is positives. We just have to work hard to keep working and keep trusting in our structure,” United midfielder Youri Tielemans told Amazon Prime.

“We have to keep working, keep trusting each other and be together on this.”

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved from United substitute Matheus Cunha in the final stages but there was no way back for United.

Simeone’s side were able to claim their first points after an opening defeat at Liverpool.

Arsenal thrash Lille with three-goal blitz

Arsenal blew away Lille with a three-goal blitz in seven second-half minutes for a 3-0 win to extend their perfect start to the Champions League.

Jurrien Timber’s deft finish opened the floodgates just after the hour mark at the Emirates Stadium before Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka rounded off the scoring.

Arsenal's midfielder Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring the team's third goal against Lille with teammates Ezri Konsa, Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly. PHOTO: AFP

Victory takes Arsenal into a share of the lead at the top of the Champions League table alongside Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon.

Mikel Arteta was able to use the wealth of resources at his disposal as he made five changes to the side that beat Leeds 2-1 on Oct 10.

But it was Lille boss Davide Ancelotti, son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was the happier after a goalless first half.

The visitors even had the ball in the net but Ayase Ueda was flagged offside.

Bruno Guimaraes came closest to breaking the deadlock for Arsenal before the break when he fired wide from close range and then saw a powerful shot from range parried by Berke Ozer.

The Gunners quickly went through the gears in the second period once Timber dinked the ball over Ozer from Noni Madueke’s pass.

Arteta had left arguably his three most potent attacking weapons on the bench and the introduction of Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard made an immediate impact.

Saka’s low cross picked out Eze whose deflected shot flew into the top corner to end any doubt over the destiny of the three points.

The England winger then finished off an exquisite team move from Havertz’s cut-back for Arsenal’s third.

There were further cheers from the home fans when Olivier Giroud came on as a late substitute for Lille on his return to the club where he scored 105 goals in a six-year spell.

But Giroud could not conjure up another Emirates goal as Lille remain without a Champions League point after defeat to Real Betis on matchday one. AFP