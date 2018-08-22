Atletico need more work in quest of title: Correa

MADRID • Atletico Madrid failed to get their Spanish LaLiga title bid off to a winning start after Rodrigo earned hosts Valencia a 1-1 draw.

Angel Correa gave last season's runners-up a 26th-minute lead but conceded six minutes after the break, failing to find a winner at the Mestalla Stadium on Monday.

There are high hopes at the Wanda Metropolitano that Atletico can mount a serious title challenge this season, after keeping hold of key players like Antoine Griezmann and claiming an impressive 4-2 extra-time win over cross-town rivals Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup last week.

But Diego Simeone's men were handed a tough opener against a strong Valencia side, who will be playing in the Champions League this term for the first time since 2015 after finishing fourth last season.

"It's a shame because we wanted to bring the win home and we didn't manage it," Correa told BeIN Sports Spain.

"The effort we put in for the Super Cup isn't an excuse for us, we know how to repeat that kind of effort. There is a long way to go before talking about it (the title), we must continue to work."

Simeone gave a Spanish league debut to record-buy Thomas Lemar, who joined from Monaco for €72 million (S$113.3 million) last month, but the French World Cup winner struggled and was hauled off in the 63rd minute.

Atletico took the lead midway through the first period with a wonderfully crafted goal after Griezmann slipped a defence-splitting reverse pass to Correa, which he collected in his stride before firing low past goalkeeper Neto.

But they were pegged back in the 56th minute, when Rodrigo lashed home after controlling Daniel Wass' looping header on his chest.

Valencia also came closest to snatching all three points when Gabriel Paulista's second-half header rebounded off the post.

"We proved that we're at a very high level against a great opponent and, even if there is still some way to go, that's what we'll need this season," said Rodrigo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE