Atletico Madrid will have to suffer at Borussia Dortmund: Antoine Griezmann

MADRID – Antoine Griezmann believes that Atletico Madrid will have to “suffer” at Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Diego Simeone’s side beat their German visitors 2-1 at home in the quarter-final, first leg on April 10 but could have increased their advantage after dominating the first half.

Rodrigo de Paul and Samuel Lino netted before the interval but Sebastien Haller hit back in the 81st minute.

Dortmund even hit the woodwork twice in the final stages as Atletico clung on for victory.

“In the second half they had the ball and pegged us back, we suffered quite a lot,” forward Griezmann told Movistar.

“We will again have to suffer there – but we have got to go for the game and win it, we’ve got the quality to get to the semi-finals and beyond.”

The Frenchman spoke to media with an ice pack strapped to his ankle but said he thought he would be fine after some treatment and rest, after coach Simeone said he had been playing through a niggle.

“We’ve got the best physios in Europe to recover well, I’m doing very well, trying to help the team,” he said.

Griezmann also said he was expecting strong support from Atletico fans for the return in Dortmund on April 16.

“Atletico supporters travel, they prefer to travel for the team than to buy things they need for their homes, I’m so proud to be at this club,” he added.

“Maybe it didn’t look great (in the end) but it’s a win in the quarter-finals and it’s very important to win.”

Simeone, who claimed his 50th win in the Champions League as a coach, agreed with Griezmann about the second leg and the “suffering”, saying: “I view (the second leg) as very tough, difficult, it’s huge.

“We will have to suffer and take advantage of the spaces. We have to be prepared for what awaits us.”

The positive for Atletico was that Dortmund could not cope with their high press in the opening stages and de Paul fired the hosts ahead early in the fifth minute after Ian Maatsen gave the ball away.

The only negative note from a fine first half was a booking Lino earned, ruling him out for the second leg.

A few minutes later, the Brazilian doubled the Spaniards’ lead after another Dortmund defensive mix-up.

On-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho then got move involved for the Germans, who pulled one vital goal back late in the game, although not before goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a stunning save to deny Lino his second.

Nahuel Molina made poor contact on a clearance and the ball fell to towering striker Haller, who made no mistake.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his side suffered from the nerves in the first half but they improved in the second.

“We were very nervous and conceded two easy goals, (then) we managed to correct the situation,” he said.

“I told them to calm down – we didn’t draw but now we have a result that leaves the door open.” AFP, REUTERS