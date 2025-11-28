Straitstimes.com header logo

Atletico fined for 'racist' behaviour of fans during Arsenal game

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Arsenal v Atletico Madrid - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 21, 2025 Atletico Madrid fans hold up scarves Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

UEFA have fined Atletico Madrid 30,000 euros ($34,749) and handed down a suspended one-match ban for travelling fans due to the "racist and discriminatory" behaviour of some supporters during last month's 4-0 Champions League loss to Arsenal.

European soccer's governing body fined the Spanish club an additional 10,000 euros after some of their fans threw objects during the game at Arsenal's Emirates stadium.

The ban on selling tickets to supporters for an away match was suspended for a probationary period of one year, it added.

Atletico return to Champions League action at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on December 10. They are 12th in the table with nine points from five games. REUTERS

