Atletico fight back to draw thriller with Celtic

GLASGOW - Atletico Madrid battled back twice to draw 2-2 at Celtic in a thrilling Champions League Group E clash on Wednesday in which the Spanish side played the last few minutes with 10 men.

Feyenoord took over top spot in the standings on six points after a 3-1 win at Lazio earlier on Wednesday and the draw left Atletico second on five points, one clear of Italy's Lazio in third. Celtic are bottom with one point from three games.

Roared on at a sold-out Celtic Park, speedy Kyogo Furuhashi made the most of the hosts' early pressure and ghosted between two Atletico defenders to open the scoring with a tidy close-range finish after four minutes.

Atletico equalised when Antoine Griezmann put the ball into an empty net after his penalty had struck the post.

Luis Palma put Celtic back ahead three minutes later with a brilliant curling shot from a wide angle.

Atletico equalised again, however, in the 53rd minute with fine diving header by Alvaro Morata that arched over goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The visitors dominated the closing stages and missed several chances to grab a winner before midfielder Rodrigo de Paul was shown a second yellow card for a hint of contact in a challenge with Paulo Bernardo, but the Spanish side hung on the draw. REUTERS