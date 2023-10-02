Atletico fight back to beat Cadiz 3-2 with Correa double

MADRID - Argentine forward Angel Correa struck twice to help Atletico Madrid recover from a two-goal deficit and beat Cadiz 3-2 at home on Sunday to claim their third successive LaLiga win.

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to fourth place in the standings on 16 points, five behind leaders Real Madrid.

After a dominant start from the hosts, Cadiz stunned by taking the lead in the 12th minute when Chris Ramos' cross from the right found left back Lucas Pires in the six-yard box to knock home from close range.

Roger Marti doubled the lead for the visitors with a lobbed shot after goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma's superb long clearance in the 27th minute before Correa pulled one back for Atleti with a header from the centre of the box five minutes later.

Nahuel Molina grabbed the equaliser almost immediately after halftime with a powerful shot that ricocheted off a defender, and Correa scored again following a rapid breakaway to seal the win for Diego Simeone's side in the 65th minute.

Atletico next host Dutch champions Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday. REUTERS