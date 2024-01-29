Atletico breeze past Valencia to move to third

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Koke celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their second goal with Antoine Griezmann and Nahuel Molina REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay scored a goal in each half to give Atletico Madrid a comfortable 2-0 home win over Valencia on Sunday which moved Diego Simeone's side to third in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico could have won by a larger margin if it wasn't for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who excelled for the visitors, keeping the game level until five minutes into first-half stoppage time, when Lino scored with a low shot.

The hosts kept dominating in the second half and extended their lead in the 57th minute with a diving header by Depay from a Nahuel Molina cross.

With the win, Atletico moved to third in the standings on 44 points, level with Barcelona but ahead on goal difference.

Real Madrid are second on 54 points, one behind surprise leaders Girona who have played one game more than their nearest rivals. REUTERS

