Athletes who faced unwanted opponents

MESUT OZIL AND SEAD KOLASINAC, 2019

The Arsenal duo were the targets of a carjacking attempt. Two armed men attacked them as Ozil and his wife were in their car outside Kolasinac's London home. Kolasinac fought them off and was widely praised.

PETRA KVITOVA, 2016

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing hand after fighting off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech town of Prostejov.

ANDY CARROLL, 2016

The West Ham striker was on his way home from training when he was threatened at gunpoint, he claimed. He was chased by two motorcyclists, with one demanding his watch, but he managed to lose them.