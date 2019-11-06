Atalanta need mental strength in City clash

MILAN • Gian Piero Gasperini has warned that psychology will be key as Champions League newcomers Atalanta look to avoid another huge defeat at the hands of Group C leaders Manchester City today.

The Premier League champions can seal their ticket to the knockout stage with a win over the Serie A side, who have lost all three group games in their first foray into European football's elite club competition.

City are top of their group with nine points from three games, scoring 10 goals, while bottom side Atalanta have conceded 11 goals and netted just two.

The Italians were smashed 5-1 by Pep Guardiola's men in their last Champions League game and coach Gasperini admitted they were still dealing with the mental scars from their Etihad mauling.

"The psychological aspect will be fundamental," he said.

"It's a tight turnaround, but we'll prepare as best we can."

But despite critics writing off Atalanta as mere cannon fodder, Brazilian defender Rafael Toloi has insisted the team have "earned the right to play such opponents".

On City, who have won 10 of their past 11 matches in all competitions, he added: "They have super players, (Raheem) Sterling is very fast, so we'll have to be aggressive and careful in the markings. We know that with our fans, we can do well."

But while Atalanta can still mathematically reach the last 16, the odds are stacked against them as they have to play their home games at the San Siro in Milan, with Uefa deeming their Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo unsuitable due to its 21,000-seating capacity.

Separately, Tottenham were yesterday boosted after Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were included in their travelling party to Red Star Belgrade today.

There were fears over the mental state of the South Korean forward after he was red-carded for his tackle which led to Andre Gomes' broken ankle on Sunday.

Kane also missed the Everton clash owing to illness, but both players are now set to face the Serbian champions, with Spurs seeking to consolidate second place in Group B.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATALANTA V MANCHESTER CITY

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am