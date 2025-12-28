Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins wants to sicken Arsenal-supporting family

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aston Villa's English striker Ollie Watkins celebrating the first of his two goals in the 2-1 English Premier League comeback win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Dec 27, 2025.

LONDON – Ollie Watkins said he hopes the Arsenal fans in his family witness him downing the Gunners on the England striker’s 30th birthday on Dec 30.

Watkins came off the bench to maintain the momentum of Villa’s surprise English Premier League title challenge by scoring twice in a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Dec 27.

Unai Emery’s men are just three points behind Arsenal and one adrift of Manchester City in a tight three-way title tussle.

Watkins revealed that plenty of his family members will be in attendance at the Emirates in midweek but is hoping not all of them leave happy with the outcome.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming to it that support them (Arsenal),” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“So they can be at the other end and hopefully watch me have the same outcome as tonight in a couple of days.”

Despite Villa’s stunning form, Watkins had been suffering from a frustrating season, before his double at Stamford Bridge.

He had scored just three times previously, while Emery revealed earlier in December that the striker has been battling knee discomfort for over a year.

But Watkins is hoping for a strong finish to the season with the carrot of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

“Obviously not where I want to be,” he added on his form this season.

“As a striker you want to be scoring every game. If you’re not doing that, then you want to be playing well and and helping the team.

“I feel like I’ve had some good performances this year, but maybe not at the standard that I’ve set for myself and put a bit of pressure on myself.

“I haven’t been where I wanted to be, but look I can use this as a marker now and and push on from here.”

The latest comeback win by Villa has highlighted coach Unai Emery’s remarkable record of turning around games.

After the win at Stamford Bridge – their 12th in 13 league matches – Villa have claimed 18 points from losing positions so far this season, more than any other team.

And it is not just in 2025 that the Spaniard has been impacting games with his decision-making: across the last three seasons, Villa have won more points from matches in which they were losing than any other Premier League team, according to data firm Opta.

In the 58th minute on Dec 27, with Chelsea 1-0 up thanks to Joao Pedro’s first-half opener and looking in control, Emery gambled on a triple substitution, bringing on Watkins and more attacking firepower in the form of winger Jadon Sancho along with midfielder Amadou Onana.

Five minutes later, Watkins pounced on a through ball by Morgan Rogers to beat Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Buoyed by their equaliser and their change of personnel, Villa looked transformed from the side that was pinned back by their hosts for most of the first hour.

In the 84th minute, Watkins met a corner by Youri Tielemans with an angled header that left Sanchez with no chance.

“He’s a tactical genius,” Watkins said when asked by Sky Sports about Emery’s ability to change the momentum of matches.

The coach himself tried to sound a bit less effusive. “It’s something, of course, that makes us proud of everything we are doing,” Emery said when asked about Villa’s ability to turn losing situations into victories.

He sought to play down his side’s chances of winning the title, despite their blistering form.

“I am not feeling it,” Emery said. “I am feeling we competing very well, and we are now the third in the league with two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal, wow.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had to face questions about much less impressive statistics for his young side, who have dropped 11 points from winning positions in home Premier League matches this season – four more than any other side.

“We need to understand why when we concede a goal we struggle a bit to manage the game,” the Italian told reporters.

He was left to rue Chelsea’s failure to build a bigger lead before Villa’s fightback.

“By the time they scored the goal I think we should have scored two-three goals,” Maresca said. AFP, REUTERS







