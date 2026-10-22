Aston Villa tame Viking to stay perfect in Champions League

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BIRMINGHAM – Aston Villa maintained their perfect start to the Champions League on Oct 21, cruising to a 3-1 win against Norwegian side Viking to strengthen their push for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Ross Barkley put the dominant home side ahead midway through the first half and Emiliano Buendia stroked home a penalty to double their lead at Villa Park.

An own goal from Henrik Heggheim shortly after the hour mark made the game all but safe for Villa, though the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

“We played a very safe match,” Villa boss Unai Emery told TNT Sports. “First half we dominated, we were feeling comfortable.

“The second half we started not like the first half and conceded some corners. In 90 minutes overall we were better and dominated more than less.

“We’re so happy how we’re getting those three points.”

Emery’s new-look team have now won all of their opening three Champions League matches following a 3-2 victory against Club Brugge and a 6-0 mauling of Fenerbahce.

An upturn in fortunes in the Premier League means Villa have now won five out of six games in all competitions – a dramatic turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Viking drew 3-3 with six-time European champions Bayern Munich last week, but the home team were dominant from the start on Oct 21.

Nicolas Jackson had two free headers, both of which he directed tamely at goalkeeper Arild Ostbo.

The opener came in the 23rd minute when midfielder Barkley rose to nod home Ibrahim Mbaye’s corner.

Villa doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute when Zlatko Tripic was penalised for a foul on Alysson after a VAR review. Buendia stepped up and nonchalantly stroked the ball home.

The visitors started the second half brightly, forcing Villa back, but Alysson was inches away from extending Villa’s lead.

And they had a three-goal cushion after Heggheim deflected Alysson’s effort into the net following a swift counter-attack.

Peter Christiansen gave the away fans something to cheer in the final few minutes with a superb volley following a cross from the right.

Victory leaves Villa well placed to finish in the top eight, which would guarantee direct qualification for the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition.

Villa enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 season, finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the Europa League – their first major trophy for 30 years.

Emery was faced with the task of a huge rebuild after a series of high-profile departures during the summer transfer window, including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne.

But his new side is rapidly taking shape, helped by new signings such as Jackson and Switzerland forward Johan Manzambi, who missed the Oct 21 match with an injury. AFP