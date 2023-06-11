Aston Villa take Youri Tielemans from relegated Leicester

Tielemans began his career at Anderlecht, before moving to French club Monaco and then joining Leicester in 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 min ago
Published
42 min ago

LONDON - Aston Villa said on Saturday they had agreed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans as the exodus of players from relegated Leicester begins.

Villa said the 26-year-old will join them on July 1 after four years at Leicester, who are facing life in the Championship next season.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

“The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”

Tielemans began his career at Anderlecht before moving to French club Monaco.

He moved to Leicester in a £40 million deal in July 2019 after a successful loan spell during the second half of the previous season.

He made a total of 195 appearances for the Foxes and scored 28 goals, including the long-range winner in the 1-0 win against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

He played for Belgium at the finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and Euro 2020.

Villa will play in European competition for the first time in 13 years next season after sealing a place in the Europa Conference League. AFP

More On This Topic
Leicester City face major changes after relegation, says Jonny Evans
‘You finish where you deserve to’, says Leicester’s Smith; fans deserve fury, claims Leeds’ Allardyce

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top