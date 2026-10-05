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Aston Villa keeper Suzuki wants to atone for errors at Asian Cup

Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made a string of mistakes at the 2024 Asian Cup in Qatar as Japan were bundled out in the last eight by Iran.

TOKYO – Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki said he is confident Japan can win 2027’s Asian Cup and thinks his “very bad” performances were responsible for their quarter-final exit two years ago.

Suzuki, who has impressed in the Premier League since joining Villa in 2026 summer, made a string of mistakes at the 2024 Asian Cup in Qatar as Japan were bundled out in the last eight by Iran.

He said on Oct 5 that he is now a better keeper and backed Japan to end their 16-year wait for the continental title when the tournament starts in January in Saudi Arabia.

“The last time, I played for the first time, I played very bad and I led the team to defeat,” the 24-year-old said after Japan’s 2-1 friendly win over New Zealand in Tokyo.

“This time, I experienced a lot of things and I played at the World Cup and I’m playing in the Premier League, so I have confidence.

“I want to help the team and we are confident to win the Asian Cup,” he added.

Suzuki joined Villa from Italian side Parma and has slotted straight in after replacing Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, who left for Chelsea.

He has also helped Japan win home friendlies against Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador and New Zealand in the past two weeks.

The win over Ecuador came via a penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals of the four-team Kirin Cup, with Suzuki making a decisive save.

He said he had “settled in” at Villa, where he was named Player of the Month for September.

“I like the environment, I like the way we play, the way the manager plays, so I’m very comfortable,” he said.

“(There is) more intensity and the speed is faster so it’s not easy to adapt, but I’ve played four or five games now and I find something that I have to improve more.”

“I want to improve more and more.”

Suzuki impressed at 2026’s World Cup in North America, where Japan lost 2-1 to Brazil in the last 16.

Japan will face Brazil again in a friendly tournament in Singapore in November, in their last set of tune-ups before the Asian Cup.

Japan have been drawn in a first-round group with holders Qatar, Thailand and Indonesia in Saudi Arabia.

“The Asian Cup is not easy,” said Suzuki. “We need to stick together, but this time, I think I’m more confident.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things, so we will see.” AFP