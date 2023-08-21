Aston Villa crush woeful Everton to secure first win this season

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom - Aston Villa won for the first time this season as they routed Everton 4-0 on Sunday to erase the bitter taste of last weekend’s thrashing at Newcastle.

Tipped to improve on last season’s strong finish, Villa were hammered 5-1 on Tyneside in a shockingly bad start to their Premier League campaign.

But Unai Emery’s side got back on track in the Villa Park sunshine as goals from John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran brushed aside woeful Everton.

Emery will hope Villa’s biggest victory of his reign kick-starts a season in which they will compete in Europe for the first time in 13 years after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

“Today, we were very, very angry to get our performance at home and to forget last week’s match,” Emery said.

“We needed to react like we did. We did a lot of things good but there are some moments we can do better.”

Everton have less lofty ambitions after narrowly avoiding relegation last season and Sean Dyche’s men already look destined for another grim fight for survival.

Beaten 1-0 at home by Fulham last weekend, Everton have lost their opening two games in tame fashion.

It is only the third time Everton have been beaten in their first two league matches without scoring a goal and the first since 1956.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Dyche also had to contend with the sight of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi both coming off injured.

“I won’t make any excuses. Really soft goals changed the feel of the stadium and the feel of our performance,” Dyche said.

“Villa had more edge. They were far better than us. That was not good enough. It was way off where we want to be.”