Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest set up all-English showdown in Europa League semis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

LONDON – Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has warned that it is very “difficult” to achieve success in European competitions, as his side demolished Bologna and Nottingham Forest beat Porto in the Europa League on Thursday to set up an all-English showdown in the semi-finals.

Leading 3-1 from the quarter-final first leg, Emery’s team swatted aside Bologna with a 4-0 victory at Villa Park. Forest, 12 spots below fourth-placed Villa in the Premier League, defeated 10-man Porto 1-0 in Nottingham to secure a 2-1 aggregate success.

Villa are into their second European semi-final under Emery after making the last four in the Conference League in 2024.

Europa League specialist Emery has won the tournament four times – three with Sevilla and one at Villarreal – and also finished as a runner-up with Arsenal.

But the Spaniard insisted that nothing is for certain.

“I have my own experiences knowing how difficult it is in Europe, the process that we are doing and the demand,” he said on the BBC.

“We extended the game plan that we did there last week in Bologna. We wanted to stop them and impose our way. The performance and quality from the two matches has been fantastic, but difficult. We have won this (quarter-final) clearly.”

On facing Forest in the last four, he added: “It’s important for both teams. They have the momentum in their history of doing it at the highest level. It’s going to be a very good semi-final for both teams and the supporters.

“I know how hard it is to play in semi-finals.”

Ollie Watkins had scored twice in the first leg in Italy and the England striker tormented Bologna again in the 16th minute.

It was an eye-catching goal as Villa’s flowing 14-pass move climaxed with Morgan Rogers setting up Watkins for a tap-in from six yards.

Watkins’ 100th goal for Villa made him the club’s top scorer in European competitions with 10, overtaking Peter Withe and John McGinn.

Villa then missed a 25th-minute penalty but it was only a temporary reprieve for Bologna, as Emiliano Buendia struck with a fierce blast in the 26th minute.

Morgan Rogers made up for his penalty miss in the 39th minute, netting for the first time in 12 games.

Ezri Konsa’s 89th-minute volley capped Villa’s dominant display.

“We needed to get the first goal, it was very important. They are a dangerous team away from home,” Villa captain McGinn said. “A great first half gets us to a semi-final, I’m delighted.”

At the City Ground, two-time European champions Forest booked their first continental semi-final since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

Porto defender Jan Bednarek was dismissed in the eighth minute for an ugly foul that caught Chris Wood on the knee and forced the New Zealand striker to limp off injured.

Forest quickly took advantage of their numerical superiority as Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot from the edge of the penalty area took a hefty deflection before looping into the back of the net in the 12th minute.

Gibbs-White celebrated by holding up a shirt with Elliot Anderson’s name on it in a tribute to the Forest star, who missed the game due to the death of his mother.

Playing in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, Vitor Pereira’s side will hope their Europa run provides a boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

“The club and the supporters deserve it. I have a fantastic team. They have the spirit, character and quality,” Pereira said. “It’s too much to think Villa now. I will think about it after Burnley this weekend.”

Elsewhere, Freiburg swept into the semi-finals for the first time with a 3-1 win against Celta Vigo.

After taking the first leg 3-0 in Germany, Julian Schuster’s side finished the job in Vigo, winning 6-1 on aggregate thanks to Igor Matanovic’s opener and Yuito Suzuki’s double.

In the semi-finals, Freiburg will play Sporting Braga, who came from behind to win 4-2 at Real Betis, sealing a 5-3 aggregate triumph. AFP







