He is the first local-born Singaporean to play in the I-League, and with three goals in his last three games, Iqbal Hussain also went through the rare experience of saving his Chennai City side from relegation in the recently-concluded season.

The 27-year-old, capped seven times by Singapore, said: "It was an amazing experience. I formed good rapport with the locals and fellow imports, and I stepped up in an aggressive league to help the team beat relegation.