Asians who starred in the EPL

JAPAN

SHINJI KAGAWA

Man United 2012-2014

A key member of Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side which captured two Bundesliga titles, Kagawa never reached the same heights at United despite winning the Premier League with them in 2013.

His three goals against Norwich City on March 2013 did make him the first Asian player to score a hat-trick in England's top flight.

SHINJI OKAZAKI

Leicester 2015-2019

One of the underrated heroes in the Foxes' improbable championship run in 2016, Okazaki managed just five goals and two assists in the league that season but it was his tireless running and defensive work up front that provided the platform for the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez to flourish.

SOUTH KOREA

PARK JI-SUNG

Man United, 2005-2012

Signed from PSV Eindhoven for a modest fee of £4 million (S$7.1 million), he quickly established himself as an important player for Alex Ferguson, who often fielded Park in vital league and European games.

He won 13 trophies with United, where he made more than 200 appearances and also captained the club on several occasions.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Tottenham, 2015-present

The most expensive Asian player after his £22 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, Son has developed into one of the league's top attackers. Fast, strong and able to shoot with either foot, he is as much a threat to defenders as his teammate and England captain Harry Kane. Son's 47 goals makes him the most prolific Asian forward in Premier League history.

CHINA

SUN JIHAI

Man City, 2002-2008

A fan favourite, he helped City win the First Division title in 2002 and earn promotion. He went on to make 130 appearances for the club, scoring four times, and was a regular first-team player under both Kevin Keegan and Stuart Pearce.

LI TIE

Everton, 2002-2006

The defensive midfielder was among the first wave of Asian footballers to feature in the Premier League. He played in 29 league games in his first season and helped the Toffees finish seventh. A series of injuries after that limited his playing opportunities and he struggled to make a return to the first team.