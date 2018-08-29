Asian Games: Son Heung-min burns Vietnam as Koreans reach football final to keep his deferment bid alive

CIBINONG, INDONESIA (AFP) - Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min played a captain's role, as South Korea beat plucky Vietnam 3-1 on Wednesday (Aug 29) to reach the Asian Games final.

The World Cup star, who is missing the start of the English Premier League season to represent his country in Indonesia, is now just 90 minutes away from a gold medal that would spare him a career-threatening spell of military service.

A double from Lee Seung-woo and another goal from free-scoring striker Hwang Ui-jo sent the Koreans through to the final, where they will face either Japan or the United Arab Emirates at the weekend.

Lee smashed four-time champions South Korea in front after just seven minutes in Cibinong, near Jakarta, following some nifty footwork from Hwang Hee-chan.

Son's clever flick provided the assist for Hwang Ui-jo to extend their advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Darting in behind the Vietnamese defence, Hwang - hat-trick hero of Korea's 4-3 quarter-final win over Uzbekistan earlier this week - clinically hooked in his ninth goal of tournament.

Lee stabbed in his second, and his team's third, 10 minutes after the interval before Vietnam pulled one back through a dipping free kick from Tran Minh Vuong with 20 minutes left.

Japan were due to play the UAE in the second semi-final later on Wednesday.