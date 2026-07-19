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Asian champions Al Ahli sign Portugal winger Trincao

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Training - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Portugal's Francisco Trincao talks to the media in the mixed zone before training REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Training - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Portugal's Francisco Trincao talks to the media in the mixed zone before training REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

July 18 - Saudi Pro League side and reigning Asian champions Al Ahli have signed Portuguese World Cup winger Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon, the club announced on Saturday.

Al Ahli unveiled the 26-year-old in a video posted on social media platform X showing him signing his contract and holding the number seven shirt he will wear for the club. "From the land of sailors, he came to dive into the depths of history... Welcome, Trincao," the club said.

Born in Braga in northern Portugal, Trincao joined Sporting Braga's academy at the age of 11 and progressed through the club's youth ranks before establishing himself in the senior team. His rise to prominence gathered pace in 2018 when he helped Portugal win the European Under-19 Championship and finished as the tournament's leading scorer.

His performances earned him a move to Barcelona in 2020 and he later spent a season on loan at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before returning to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.