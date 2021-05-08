Ashley sues EPL over failed Saudi bid

LONDON • Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has said it is time for the "dark forces" preventing the Magpies from becoming a powerhouse club to step aside, after initiating legal proceedings against the Premier League, the British media reported yesterday.

It is the second legal action that the 56-year-old British businessman has initiated against the league over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium last year.

The proposed £300 million (S$556 million) takeover collapsed last July.

Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters said then that the bid failed after the consortium declined an offer of independent arbitration and withdrew.

In September, Newcastle accused the league of acting inappropriately in rejecting the takeover bid, however, based on an owners and directors' test and said that they would be "considering all relevant options available".

"It's now time for the dark forces that are preventing this football club from becoming the powerhouse that the fans deserve to step aside," Ashley said in a statement to the British media on Thursday.

A Premier League representative was not immediately available to respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

But, according to the BBC, the English top flight "has maintained it did not block the sale of Newcastle".

The UK competition appeal tribunal (CAT) said in a statement released on Thursday that it received a claim for damages last month from Ashley's St James Holdings against the Premier League, under section 47A of the Competition Act 1998.

"The claimant alleges that the defendant (Premier League) prevented, or hindered, the proposed takeover and knew that its actions would prevent and/or delay the proposed takeover," a court document stated.

The claimant seeks "damages for loss of profit or, alternatively, loss of opportunity", the document said.

Newcastle have been the subject of several failed takeover bids over the years, including one worth £280 million by Bellagraph Nova last August.

The group's Singaporean co-founder Nelson Loh has since been made a bankrupt.

REUTERS