'Ashamed' Allegri has Juve president's backing

HAIFA, Israel - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he felt "ashamed" of his side who played without "heart and passion" in a 2-0 Champions League defeat by Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday to sit on the brink of elimination.

Omer Atzili scored twice to give the Israeli side their first victory in four matches in Group H in this season's elite European competition.

Juve are third in their group, equal on three points with Maccabi, who remain bottom, and five behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, who drew 1-1 later in the evening.

"There is only silence after this bad result," said Allegri.

"We're not talking here about technical or tactical questions, it is a question of heart and passion. We play too individually."

The 55-year-old Italian ruled out quitting, though.

"Resignation? Never, when a challenge becomes more difficult, it's even more beautiful. You have to get out of it with courage, desire and passion," he said.

After the game at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli expressed his dismay but repeated his support for Allegri.

"I'm ashamed of what's happening right now. There is no one person culpable, it's not the coach's fault if we can't win a tackle. Allegri is going to remain coach," Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia.

Allegri, who led the club to two Champions League runners-up finishes in 2015 and 2017, agreed with Agnelli's assessment. He said: "Agnelli is right when he says we must be ashamed. Especially for the first half, where we did nothing and they put us in difficulty from the start."

The loss was Juve's fourth in six games in all competitions, which does not bode well ahead of Saturday's Turin derby at Torino. Juve are eighth in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.

For Maccabi, it was their first victory in a Champions League game since they beat Manchester United in the group stage in 2002.

Elsewhere, a last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and secured their place in the knockout stage.

Real hold a four-point lead in Group F over second-placed RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic. Shakhtar slipped one place down to third, on five points.

"We found a goal that put us through to the next stage and it's satisfying. But we didn't play well," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"We have to stay focused in the next games because we need to secure the first place to have a more favourable draw to the next stage."

The 13-time Ukrainian champions took a shock lead a minute into the second half after Bogdan Mykhaylichenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real's box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner.

"Ancelotti approached me after the game and told me we deserved to win. He said we played well and have great chances to advance to the round of 16. He looked like he wished it for us," said Shakhtar coach Igor Jovicevic.

"We are now sad because we lost two points, but (the team) showed the Ukrainian people that they can be proud of them. Tomorrow this point will have a great value."

