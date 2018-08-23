Asean football nations rise to the fore at Asiad

PALEMBANG • Four years ago, a Kiatisuk Senamuang-led Thailand Under-23 squad went to Incheon in South Korea and announced their departure from the football backwaters of South-east Asia, and arrival at the playground of Asia's big boys.

Thailand finished fourth at the 2014 Asian Games and, although they failed to qualify for the last 16 this time round, three other nations are making their marks in Indonesia, as Fandi Ahmad's Singapore Under-23 side watched the proceedings on TV at home.

Causeway rivals Malaysia beat a South Korean side starring Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min 2-1 to top Group E, while Vietnam stunned powerhouses Japan 1-0 to finish as Group D winners.

Host country Indonesia also topped Group A ahead of Palestine.

Vietnam will take on Bahrain in the last 16 tonight, while Indonesia and Malaysia face the UAE and Japan respectively tomorrow.

"It was satisfying to see players execute what we worked on in training and people are now starting to believe in our players, and in our football," Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee told The Straits Times.

Malaysia are backed up by a youth development system for 12-to 16-year-olds, and Ong insists there is no secret to his team's rise.

"Youth players must get consistent games at the international level if possible, and game time at clubs while training with senior players," he added.

"Many of them have been together since 2017, and we also call them up during every Fifa window to build up the team, set up systems and look at new players."

Vietnam narrowly lost to Uzbekistan in the final of the AFC Under-23 Championship earlier this year, and former Thailand assistant coach Steve Darby told ST: "They have invested wisely in their national youth football training centre (in Hanoi), and even clubs like Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC have long-term development plans in place."

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) launched the Indonesian Football Philosophy last November after studying football practices in Europe and South America.

In March, Indonesia won the Genesis Cup, a 12-team international Under-16 tournament in Japan, beating the host 1-0 in the semi-finals and Vietnam 1-0 in the final.

Indonesia manager Endri Erawan told ST: "We have 388 certified coaches and we want to multiply that by 10 in the next few years.

"From this year, we will also have five youth competitions from the U-13s to U-19s. We believe good competition makes good players and we have already seen some results."

Shamir Osman

• Additional reporting by David Lee