Mikel Arteta's defence has not acquired the legend of George Graham's famously frugal back four. After two games, that is unsurprising.

Yet, if the faces of Arteta's new Arsenal last season were attacking midfielders (in the homegrown pair of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka), now the Gunners may be defined - for better or worse - by the rearguard they have bought.