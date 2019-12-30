Arteta's home bow in tatters

LONDON • Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's home debut, as Tammy Abraham's late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Leno's horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby yesterday.

Leading through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early goal at the Emirates Stadium, the Spaniard was just seven minutes away from securing his first victory in his second game in charge.

But Leno made a hash of coming out to catch a free kick and substitute Jorginho tapped in to spark a Chelsea fightback that climaxed with Abraham firing home with three minutes left.

After dominating the first half, it was a shocking but familiar collapse from Arsenal, whose lack of steel was the key element in the downfall of Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery.

In their final game of the decade, the defeat showed just how much work he has to do to steer his players back to respectability in his first managerial role.

Arsenal have now just one win in their last 15 games in all competitions and have lost four consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time in 60 years.

They also suffered three successive English top-flight home defeats for the first time since 1977.

While Arteta held his head in despair after Abraham's winner, Frank Lampard's wild celebration showed Chelsea's need for the win after a difficult period of their own.

The fourth-placed Blues had lost five of their last seven league games going into the clash, but a second successive away win - following their recent impressive success at Tottenham - moves them four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

There was little fanfare for Arteta before kick-off, with the Spaniard taking charge of his first home match, and Chelsea went close early on when Willian's quick free kick caught Arsenal flat-footed, allowing Mason Mount to drift into space for a fierce strike that stung Leno's palms.

But, initially vibrant in possession and tireless without the ball, the Gunners exposed the Blues' own problems at the back to take the lead with a well-rehearsed set-piece routine in the 13th minute.

Calum Chambers was positioned perfectly to rise above Fikayo Tomori and glance Mesut Ozil's corner towards Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker applied the finishing touch, escaping Emerson's slack marking to guide a diving header past Kepa Arrizabalaga for his 13th league goal of the season, making him the competition's second-highest scorer.

GAME CHANGER I give credit to the boys, credit to Jorginho. In the first 30 minutes they dominated the ball, they were popping us in midfield and then this man comes on and it's a whole different ball game. Him coming on lifted us as a team. TAMMY ABRAHAM, Chelsea striker and match winner, on substitute Jorginho's impact.

Lampard was forced to take drastic action and in a bid to shake Chelsea out of their lethargy, hauled off Emerson and sent on Jorginho as he ditched his 3-4-3 formation after just 33 minutes.

The switch proved an inspired move and the visitors were on top in the second half. Leno's 83rd-minute howler was near farcical, however, leaving the Germany goalkeeper lying on the pitch with his head in his hands after he failed to claim a free kick, allowing Jorginho to equalise.

Chelsea completed the comeback from a counter-attack, as Willian's cross was turned home by Abraham for his 12th league goal this term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE