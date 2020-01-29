Arteta's faith in young Gunners pays off with FA Cup progress

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has hailed Arsenal's "hungry" academy graduates after Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah fired them into the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Gunners shuffled the pack at Dean Court, turning to youth instead of more senior professionals.

Saka, 18, Nketiah, 20, and Joe Willock, 20, repaid the Arsenal manager's faith with influential performances to secure a trip to third-tier Portsmouth.

The visitors opened the scoring early on through Saka, who bagged his third goal of the campaign with a rasping drive into the roof of the net, while Nketiah opened his account for the season, having been on loan at Leeds until this month.

Substitute Sam Surridge got one back for Bournemouth in the closing minutes, but it was too late to salvage a replay as Arteta took another step towards emulating his FA Cup triumphs as an Arsenal player in 2014 and 2015.

"I'm very pleased. Always tough to come here and win, we've done it with a young team as well," he said. "I have a lot of faith in them. They are developing really well. They are willing and will only get better."

Languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after failing to win their past three games, this was a welcome boost for Arteta.

While this was just his third win in eight matches in all competitions, his players have suffered only one defeat and there appears to be a structure to the team that was missing under former manager Unai Emery and interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

The players are buying into his philosophy, with Saka revealing that Arteta is "trying to bring back the Arsenal passing way".

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has also noticed this, telling BT Sport: "That's what I've liked so much since he has been in - the positions these young players are taking up and playing in, you can see the coaching coming out in them immediately.

"That's a great trait for someone so young as a manager."

The pundit has, however, called on the board to build on Arteta's promising start by "purchasing an honest centre-half".

The need for reinforcements at the back is now more pressing after Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off injured against the Cherries.

Spanish defender Pablo Mari was widely rumoured to be on the brink of joining the club from Flamengo, but that move stalled after Arsenal reportedly changed the terms of the £7.5 million (S$13.28 million) deal. With the window closing on Friday, time is of the essence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FA CUP 5TH-ROUND DRAW

Sheffield Wed v Man City

Reading or Cardiff v Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle or Oxford Utd

Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby v Man United

Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Ties to be played on March 5.