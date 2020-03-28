Arteta was fearful after positive test

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feared that he might have infected others when he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he has now completed his recovery and is ready to return to work.

The Premier League club announced his positive test on March 12, which ultimately led to the halt in the season.

The Spaniard, who turned 38 on Thursday, believes he contracted the Covid-19 disease after the Europa League clash last month against Greek side Olympiakos, whose owner Evangelos Marinakis also tested positive for the virus.

"I am feeling completely recovered," he said on Arsenal's website.

"It's true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club (Olympiakos) to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus... I felt something within me, that I had it.

"Then you realise, 'Wow, everybody can be exposed here, this is very serious' and you start to think about the people that you've been in contact with... That's when a bit of fear comes."

He added that he coped well with the symptoms and revealed his wife and children's nanny had also contracted the virus.

"I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest. That was it," he said.

"The difficulty is that I have people at home, three kids as well, and I was worried. My missus has been through it and my nanny's been through it. Thank God, the kids never got it. We are all fine now."

Despite all his difficulties, he also made the best of a bad situation.

"For 17 years, I haven't had the opportunity to wake up with my kids and spend a lot of time, and the same with my missus," he said.

"I think we are all realising how much we need each other. How important is touching and hugging each other? I miss that a lot."

English football is suspended until at least April 30 with that date expected to be pushed further back at meetings next week.

Meanwhile, former England defender Gary Neville has said he "doesn't get" the decision to have all English football campaigns from the seventh tier down brought to an end due to the pandemic, with results voided.

The Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday that no promotion or relegation will take place from the leagues affected.

"The FA and NLS (National League System) steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end," it said.

"This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two."

The Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, National League and the sixth-tier National League North and National League South will not be affected.

Geoff Thompson, the chairman of South Shields, 12 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier Division and all but assured of promotion to National League North, has threatened the FA with legal action.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE