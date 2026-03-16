Arteta wary of Leverkusen threat as Arsenal bank on home advantage

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LONDON, March 16 - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to deliver a complete performance at the Emirates on Tuesday as they aim to secure a Champions League quarter-final place against Bayer Leverkusen, with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Arteta's side needed a late lifeline in the first leg, with substitute Kai Havertz converting an 89th-minute penalty against his former club.

"A lot of factors will contribute for us to be in the quarter-finals," Arteta told reporters on Monday. "We need to have every element in our favour to achieve that."

Leverkusen arrive in North London in confident mood after holding Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

"Watching them play against Bayern, it was very similar," Arteta said. "They are really well coached, with a clear structure. We know what we have to do in front of our crowd and hopefully we are going to do it."

Arsenal, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season as they sit at the top of the Premier League table and remain in contention for both domestic cups, will be without captain Martin Odegaard and defender Jurrien Timber for the second leg.

However, forward Leandro Trossard has been declared fit.

"With (Timber) it will be a matter of days, so I'm not sure (on his availability)," Arteta added. "We need everybody available. We know what (defender) Ben White gives us - he trained today, so he is good." REUTERS