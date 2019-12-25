Arteta wants Gunners fired up when playing for the shirt

LONDON • The deficiencies of this Arsenal squad are clear for all to see, but that does not excuse a lack of effort on the pitch and the players must pull their weight if they are to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

Ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Bournemouth where the new Gunners manager will be making his maiden appearance on the touchline, he admitted that while there was "a lot to improve", he wanted his team to start playing for the shirt.

The Spaniard said: "I need them all on board. All the meetings we've had is to get everyone on board and so far, I'm very happy with the reaction.

"What we are going to transmit to the team is accountability to play for this football club. This is the basic... We are much more committed. The body language (in the 1-1 league draw at Everton) was much better and they had much more passion, that is non-negotiable."

Arsenal are starting a top-flight Boxing Day league match in the bottom half (11th) of the table for the first time since the 1983-84 season - a sign of how far standards have fallen at the Emirates.

While the Cherries are bottom of the league form guide with six defeats from their last seven matches, Arteta's men are not faring much better, having won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The visitors will also be without Calum Chambers, who is serving a one-game suspension after his fifth yellow card of the season at Goodison Park, as well as the injured duo of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos will, however, be available after missing the Everton trip owing to a ban, and the team have been further boosted by the return of Dani Ceballos and Hector Bellerin to training.

Mesut Ozil is also fit after being left out at the weekend and while there remains doubts about his future at Arsenal, Arteta insisted that he would be starting with "a clean slate".

"You're not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative," the 37-year-old said.

"We will try to put the most competitive team out, we are to be ready and nullify them as much as possible."

As such, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is expecting a "difficult challenge" from Arsenal.

He told the Daily Express: "What am I expecting from them? Them to play the way he wants them to play. He will get the message to his players, even though it's a short time, short turnaround between games."

BOURNEMOUTH V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 11pm