Arteta to lead the Gunners to 'next level'

LONDON • Mikel Arteta wants to take Arsenal to the "next level" after signing a new three-year contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025.

The 40-year-old, who took charge in 2019 after the dismissal of Unai Emery, is close to leading Arsenal back into the Champions League after a five-year absence.

The Gunners were fourth in the Premier League table, two points clear of north London rivals Tottenham (61) before Spurs took on Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

The result of that match was not available at press time.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League," Arteta said on Friday as he prepared his team to face Leeds United in a Premier League home match today.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, be able to recruit top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

The Spaniard, who won the FA Cup during his first year in charge, has steered Arsenal back towards the top of the table after their worst start to a season for decades.

He was facing calls for his sacking back in September but he has been rewarded for keeping faith with his young players as well as cutting ties with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to Barcelona in January.

Arsenal have recently defeated Manchester United and Chelsea to take control of fourth place but face a potentially decisive derby against Spurs next week.

Arteta also revealed that he was offered the new contract after Arsenal suffered successive losses against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton last month.

He took that as a sign of how committed the club were to him, saying: "The club offered me the contract when we lost three matches. That doesn't happen in football.

"That's a part of... the belief that they have in myself and the coaching staff, in what we are doing."

He confirmed that defender Ben White, who missed the 2-1 win over West Ham through injury, is in contention to feature today.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, who will miss the injured Stuart Dallas today, has urged his team to be "razor sharp" in order to win.

"We need to compete for everything and execute a plan that allows us to pick up points," he said.

"Against the best opponents you have to be really good on the day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V LEEDS

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm