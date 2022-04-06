Arteta sorry for 'unacceptable' loss to Palace

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apologised for his team's "unacceptable" performance in Monday's 3-0 Premier League away defeat by Crystal Palace that has dealt a significant blow to their bid to finish in the top four.

The Gunners remain in fifth, a spot below Tottenham, who have played a game more.

But unlike their North London rivals, who have only two "Big Six" opponents in their last eight games, Arsenal have a much harder run-in. They have to take on Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and another top-four hopeful in West Ham United.

Their insipid display at Selhurst Park will not inspire much confidence they can return to the Champions League for the first time since last qualifying in the 2015-16 season. A worried Arteta said: "We weren't at the races today, especially in the first half. We were late to every ball, soft in the duels and didn't earn the right to play.

"When we did a little bit, we were sloppy on the ball and we didn't have any dominance, any sequences of play where we could take some control of the game and we conceded two poor goals.

Arteta said he had talked about the importance of winning the individual battles, so he was shocked at the visitors' capitulation.

"I could not see it... Overall, it's unacceptable, we put our hands up, apologise, regroup.

"We discussed it just before kick-off, the way you win here is when you compete the way you should. That means you win duels, have a presence and the composure to manage certain situations.

"They are a physical team and the pitch is not the best to do that so you have to find a way to do other things that usually you don't have to do. We didn't manage to do that."

The worst performer on the night was Nuno Tavares. This was the Portuguese defender's first start since Arsenal's FA Cup third-round exit to Nottingham Forest in January.

Tavares was awful in that game and was hooked before half-time. He was just as woeful against Palace, switching off as the hosts took a two-goal first-half lead, and was substituted at half-time.

Jamie Carragher and fellow pundit Darren Bent both slammed his performance and the left-back role will be a major concern for Arsenal in the final nine games.

Tavares only filled in after first-choice Kieran Tierney was ruled out before the game with suspected knee ligament damage.

Scottish media reports have said he is set to miss the rest of the season, putting in doubt his participation in Scotland's 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine in June.

Arteta would only say his medical scan was "not positive" and another big concern was the injury suffered by Thomas Partey against Palace. On the Ghana midfielder, the Spaniard said "he felt something in the same area that he got injured previously".

