Arteta shocked by former club's ban, reveals ex-boss Guardiola 'suffering'

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has said Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are "suffering" after Uefa handed the club a two-season ban from the Champions League.

The Arsenal manager, who worked as Guardiola's assistant for more than three years until December, said he was shocked at the severity of the sanctions that were imposed on the club for "serious" Financial Fair Play breaches.

He also said he had been in contact with his former boss, who according to The Times of London intends to see out his City contract, which expires next year.

"I was shocked and, being in contact with Pep and the people at the club, I feel for them because I know they are suffering," said Arteta on Sunday after Arsenal beat Newcastle 4-0 in the Premier League.

"The admiration and love that I have for Pep, I know how hard they work, and I hope a positive thing can come from this. I just want the best for Manchester City."

City have denied any wrongdoing and confirmed they will be appealing against the ruling to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

If the court in Lausanne upholds Uefa's ban, the club have the option of taking it to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, the designated seat of appeal for CAS decisions, albeit one rarely used.

The Premier League, which is not commenting, opened a separate investigation into City's financial affairs last March. The timeframe under investigation is thought to concern 2012 to 2016, when Uefa said City misstated their sponsorship income.

If they are found guilty, the league's rule book can empower an independent commission to backdatedly deduct points, which may strip them of some of their titles.

City won the Premier League in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

For the Gunners, victory was just their second in eight league games since Arteta took charge. There was plenty of encouragement for the 37-year-old in their second-half performance after a subdued first 45 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the team in front with a powerful header from a Nicolas Pepe cross. Pepe added the second, before Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette finished the game off.

"We talked before the game that we wanted to turn draws into wins," said Arteta after a run of six draws in eight games.

"The first half was a little bit slow, but we improved much more in the second half."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS