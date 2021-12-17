Arteta pleased with 'statement' win

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal have sent a statement after they moved into the Premier League's top four at West Ham United's expense, as goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe earned a 2-0 win in a lively London derby on Wednesday.

Brazilian forward Martinelli struck just after half-time with a clinical finish and substitute Smith Rowe gave a dominant Gunners side some welcome breathing space with an 87th-minute effort.

It could have been a more comfortable night at the Emirates had Alexandre Lacazette, captain again in place of the disciplined and absent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, not had his penalty saved midway through the second half.

"It was a big game for us, having the capacity to go fourth and it was a statement. It is much better than we were and we want to be higher," said Arsenal boss Arteta.

"We want to find consistency. This league is absolutely ruthless and whatever you do today, tomorrow is different.

"We needed a big performance and I think we did it. The commitment and attitude we showed were what we wanted. We knew we had to play well today to beat West Ham and we did."

Victory hoisted Arsenal up two places into fourth spot with 29 points from 17 games with West Ham on 28.

The Hammers, for whom Vladimir Coufal was red-carded after conceding the penalty, failed to produce the kind of form that has seen them stationed in the Champions League spots since October.

They threatened sporadically with Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's only real save coming from a Jarrod Bowen effort after Martinelli's opener.

The pre-match build-up had been dominated by Arsenal's decision to strip Aubameyang of the captaincy for another lapse of discipline. But just as in the comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton last Saturday, Arsenal did not miss him.

On Lacazette's leadership, Arteta added: "He's next in line. It's in his nature. He's not a selfish player. He's a player that's happy when he makes the team better."

10 Out of the 23 Premier League goals scored by Arsenal this season have come from players aged 21 or younger - Emile Smith Rowe (6), Gabriel Martinelli (2), Bukayo Saka (2) - the most by any team this campaign.

Disappointing as they were, West Ham's players were furious at referee Anthony Taylor's decision to show Coufal a second yellow card.

Replays showed he had made contact with the ball before sending Lacazette tumbling for the penalty, although manager David Moyes was in no mood to make excuses.

"I didn't think a lot of our performance generally, Arsenal played well with good intensity and we couldn't deal with it," he said.

"(Coufal) got the ball but he should have got more of the ball."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE