Arteta hopes busy Gunners keep a clean bill of health

LONDON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be monitoring his players closely ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Leeds United after their Europa League exertions on an artificial pitch on Thursday.

The Gunners maintained their perfect start in Europe as Bukayo Saka's goal clinched a 1-0 Group A win at Bodo/Glimt to move within one win of qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.

If Arsenal beat Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Oct 20 - the original fixture was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September - they will move into the next round with two games to spare.

It was a hard-fought win for the much-changed visitors - Arteta brought in seven new faces from their 3-2 league triumph over Liverpool for the trip - while the Aspmyra Stadion's plastic pitch also gave the Spaniard cause for concern.

On his side's 11th win in 12 games across all competitions this season, he said: "We had 16 players available, so I have to play 11 and I don't want those 11 to play 90 minutes here because I know probably what is going to happen in the next day or two.

"If they get injured here for sure, we will be talking that we should not risk a player or risk a player at the end. They have to play."

Arteta praised his side for ending Bodo/Glimt's run of 14 straight wins at home in European competitions. In the 2021-22 Europa Conference League, the Norwegian champions eliminated Celtic and beat AS Roma at home during their aggregate loss at the quarter-final stage.

"(They) deserve a lot of credit to do that because there are not many European teams that have done that," Arteta said.

"We have come here, game 15 and won it. We have talked about this in the last few days and that was the challenge in different conditions, in different contexts, making a lot of changes. Find a way to win and we've done it."

Arsenal will be without long-term absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny for the trip to Elland Road, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also set to miss his third straight game.

Elsewhere, West Ham United qualified for the knockout phase of the Europa Conference League after beating Anderlecht 2-1 at home on Thursday.

Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen were on target at the London Stadium as English football's only representatives in the competition made it to the next round on their debut.

REUTERS