Arteta hails return of 5-sub rule from next term

LONDON • English Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions from next season, after they belatedly agreed to the rule change on Thursday.

Teams in the top flight were allowed to make five changes for the final stages of the 2019-20 season due to fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike other major leagues and European competitions, the rule then reverted to three substitutions per side due to fears that extra changes gave an advantage to the bigger clubs with deeper squads.

Ten clubs voted against it remaining in place for the 2020-21 season.

But the Premier League will now be in line with the rest of Europe's major leagues, who have continued to adopt the five-substitute rule, and the decision ends years of resistance when the issue was previously raised.

"From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet," the Premier League said in a statement.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were outspoken critics of the previous refusal to adopt the change, given the demands placed on players by the English game.

So Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was a relief the 20 English top-flight clubs finally managed to find common ground.

"I am glad that at the end we have unified the criteria for the whole of Europe and it's now how we do it, how we manage it," the Spaniard added.

"There will be some changes because that gives you other opportunities and I think the game will have some changes, tactically.

"The most important thing is you can manage much better the load of the players, make sure you don't slow the game down too much and I think it is good. It gives players the opportunity to be on the pitch, which is what they want to do."

Asked to explain the tactical changes with the introduction of five substitutes, Arteta said: "The options that you are given to change the game, to refresh the game, to change in many different positions, something that you are always restricted in what you can do.

"Probably the timing of when you're thinking about those subs because when you have three, the last sub, it is always in the back of your mind that if something happens and you do it too early, you can pay the consequences, so that gives you more flexibility."

The Premier League also confirmed the summer transfer window will open on June 10 and close on Sept 1, in line with the other big European leagues.

With most of Europe having already relaxed or are in the process of relaxing Covid-19 measures, the top flight also said the twice-weekly testing of players and staff would be dropped, with testing reserved only for those who show symptoms of the virus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE