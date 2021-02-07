Arteta fumes as team concede after 74 seconds

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta blasted his team for giving away the ball too often in their second straight English Premier League defeat yesterday, as Ollie Watkins' early goal fired Aston Villa to a 1-0 win.

The Gunners fell behind after just 74 seconds at Villa Park and could not muster a convincing response.

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Wolves on Tuesday and have now gone three league games without a victory.

"I'm extremely disappointed to lose and the way we lost it. We were the better team. We controlled every department but we gave them the ball," Arteta said on BBC Sport.

"Then when we had to score the goal, we didn't find the right pass or the right shot.

"They were better in the boxes and that's how you win games. We created enough opportunities. But we didn't score, so we cannot win.

"We just gave them the ball, a moment you make a mistake and they punish you. You cannot win football matches if every week you do something like that."

The Gunners were languishing in 10th place after yesterday's defeat, nine points adrift of the top four as their faint hopes of Champions League qualification look less realistic by the day.

When Arsenal faced Villa in November, they suffered a lacklustre 3-0 defeat that sent them sliding towards the relegation zone.

Although they had managed to claw their way back up the table, Villa once again showed the flaws that still plague Arteta's men.

Arsenal, badly lacking a cutting edge, have scored just once in their last three matches and retain a fatal inability to stay focused at the back.

Villa took the lead with their earliest Premier League goal since 2014, aided by some woeful defending from the Gunners.

Arsenal's Cedric Soares gave the ball away and Bertrand Traore crossed to the unmarked Watkins, whose shot went in via a deflection off Rob Holding.

Arsenal's best opportunity to score an equaliser came from a Granit Xhaka free kick which looked destined for the top corner, until their former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dived at full stretch to push it around the post with a fingertip save.

Dean Smith's Villa, who are in eighth, have now won 10 of the 11 league games in which they had scored first this season.

He told BT Sport: "We started with a good intensity that set us up really well. It had to be a good defensive performance, but we also charged down balls from Arsenal and pounced on errors.

"Martinez was disappointed on Wednesday (3-1 loss to West Ham) having made a mistake, but he certainly didn't make any today.

"That's 11 clean sheets, the most we've had for a long time, and when he's called upon he makes good saves."

