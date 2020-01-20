Arteta frustrated with Arsenal's defending

LONDON • There were doubts whether Arsenal could cope with the three-game ban for top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and those fears proved to be well-founded on Saturday.

The striker, who is joint third in the Premier League scoring charts on 14 goals, missed the meeting with Sheffield United owing to a red card the week before, and his absence was telling as the visitors claimed a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli was picked to fill the void and he opened the scoring for Arsenal right on half-time.

But Mikel Arteta's men were devoid of attacking inspiration for most of the match and paid for one moment of poor defending as John Fleck fired past Bernd Leno to equalise eight minutes from time.

While Arsenal have lost just once in six games in all competitions since Arteta took charge late last month, they have won only one out of five top-flight games to remain 10 points off the top four in 10th and the Spaniard could not hide his frustration afterwards.

"I'm very disappointed today," he said. "It's two points dropped... if you are 1-0 up in the last 10-15 minutes, you've to be careful as anything can happen.

"This type of team just need a long ball, a second ball, a set-piece, and you can give the points away."

The Blades, however, were far happier with the draw, which ensured they remain four points ahead of Arsenal.

Chris Wilder's side are now six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and sharing the spoils was more proof of their fighting spirit.

"I didn't think it was a game of high quality. Nobody built up much momentum because both sides gave the ball away", the Blades boss said. "The result is better than the performance, the game was not put to bed by the opposition.

"When teams don't put you to bed, we have an opportunity to get something from the game."

Fleck, who now has a career-best five league goals this term, was once called "Scotland's Wayne Rooney" after coming through the ranks at Rangers before his career stalled. However, since linking up with Wilder in 2016, he has been on an upward trajectory and the midfielder believes "there's more to come" from him.

The 28-year-old added: "It's a good sign for us that we can stay in games, especially at this level. We have the ability to grind out points and we've done it again."

