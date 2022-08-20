Arteta confident Saka will sign new contract

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes England winger Bukayo Saka will sign an improved contract before the Qatar World Cup starts in November.

The 20-year-old has become a key Gunners player since breaking into the first team in 2019 and signed a long-term deal only two years ago.

Arteta, though, is keen on tying Saka down further, saying yesterday ahead of today's trip to Bournemouth: "I am very confident that we as a club, Bukayo and his family and agent are all aligned. Now it's about putting that on a piece of paper."

Saka will almost certainly be part of England's squad for the World Cup and Arteta wants to avoid any further distractions surrounding his club future, amid links of a possible future swoop by Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I would like that to get done because I don't want players to be distracted in the season," he said.

"But these things take time and they have to go through the right process, and I think the process has been really good."

Arsenal have started the season in encouraging fashion and are the only team, apart from Premier League champions City, to have won both their opening games.

They meet newly promoted Bournemouth today, the team Arteta faced in his first match in charge in December 2019.

"It's been great to win, great to perform well. But it's just two games, there's a whole season ahead of us," the Spaniard said.

"We have to focus on the next match, what's ahead of us and the areas that we can improve.

"It will be a really tough match. I played there many times. It's a team that is used to winning because last year they had a really good season and they've started the season well.

"I know the squad very well as well and I know that they're going to make it a really difficult game for us."

New signing Fabio Vieira, who has yet to make his debut, remains an injury doubt for Arsenal, while Bournemouth are set to miss Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks.

REUTERS

BOURNEMOUTH V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, tomorrow, 12.25am