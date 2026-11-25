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Mikel Arteta insisted that Arsenal were deserving of all three points on the balance of play.

LONDON – Mikel Arteta defended Viktor Gyokeres after the inconsistent Arsenal striker’s “unbelievable” strike was followed by a costly miss in the 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Nov 25 .

Arteta had urged Gyokeres to seize his opportunity after selecting the Sweden striker instead of Kai Havertz for the league phase tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Initially, Gyokeres looked like doing just that with his first goal at home this season, and only his third for the Gunners in all competitions.

But the 28-year-old has been much maligned for his erratic displays since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2025.

And he gave more ammunition to his critics when he missed a golden opportunity to seal the points with a woeful header in the closing stages.

Leaping to Gyokeres’s defence, Arteta said: “He had a brilliant performance today. He scored an unbelievable goal. He has the quality to do that.

“What I loved the most was how connected he was to the team. We used him many times in different ways, his link-up play, the way he held the ball.

“He got behind and stretched the pitch. There was a lot to like in that performance.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, but this was not a vintage display by the English champions, who failed to win at home for the first time this season.

Arteta disagreed, insisting Arsenal were deserving of all three points on the balance of play.

“The way we played, there is no question how superior, how dominant, how much of a threat we were. It was great to watch. It was unbelievable that sometimes the ball didn’t go in the back of the net,” he said.

“The execution (could) be better, we rushed a little bit. Certainly, we could have finished the actions better today.

“There is an element of luck. How the hell some of those balls didn’t go in, I don’t know. There is an element of us needing to finish the actions better.”

‘Courageous’

Arsenal sit fifth in the league phase with three wins and two draws from their five matches, while seventh-placed Dortmund are one point behind them.

Arteta will hope for a much more ruthless display in a significant Premier League showdown with spluttering title rivals Manchester City in north London on Nov 29 .

“What the team has shown today is a step in the right direction. There is a lot to like, but obviously we want to win every game,” he said.

Dortmund had equalised through Maximilian Beier before Gyokeres’s key miss.

The Bundesliga leaders were well worth a point for their gritty display and boss Niko Kovac said: “This is a big one for all of us, the players, the fans and the club – a big point away to Arsenal.

“In the first 15 minutes we didn’t play the way I hoped. We were too passive.

“We were more courageous and pressed more actively after the break. We got Arsenal into difficult situations.

“We came back because of our huge desire. I’m really happy for the boys.” AFP