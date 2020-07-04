Arteta against selling stars to fund team revamp

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal will not sell their best players to fund an overhaul of his inconsistent team.

The Gunners boss has been linked with several players as he prepares for a rebuild, but mooted moves for the likes of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey would not be cheap.

While they broke their transfer record to land the £72 million (S$125.2 million) Nicolas Pepe last year, Arsenal are set to be without Champions League action yet again next term.

Such big-money deals appear to be out of the reach of Arsenal at the moment, which has led to speculation that some players would have to go to fund any major signings.

But Arteta, who saw his eighth-placed side win their third game in six days with a 4-0 victory over Norwich on Wednesday, does not feel that is the right approach.

Speaking ahead of today's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, he said: "Obviously we are putting different plans together to see what we are going to be able to do. At the moment the uncertainty is still big. So I don't know.

"But if you ask me, we cannot be a team that has to sell his best player to try to bring in and improve our squad. That's for sure."

He was referring to Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has one year left on his contract and is a reported Barcelona target.

"When you ask me how I feel about Auba's future, in this moment I feel that he wants to continue with us and keep developing and help us to become a better team," Arteta added.

Wolves could move level on points with third-placed Leicester (55), who host Crystal Palace earlier, with a win.

