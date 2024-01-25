Arsenal's Williamson 'happy to be back' after nine-month injury layoff

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Arsenal captain Leah Williamson said she was delighted to be back on the pitch after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) nine months ago.

The 26-year-old, who also captains her country, missed England's run to the final of the Women's World Cup last year, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

She made her return, coming on as a substitute, during Arsenal's 6-0 win over Reading in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday. Williamson went on to assist Beth Mead's goal.

"It's been a long journey but it has gone really quickly," Williamson told Sky Sports News. "Special people get you through tough times. I love playing football for Arsenal. I'm just happy to be back and try and help my team." REUTERS

