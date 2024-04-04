Arsenal's Maanum has heart monitoring device fitted to assess possible return

Tests conducted on Norway and Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum showed "no obvious cardiac causes" following her collapse during the Women's League Cup final but she will have a device fitted to monitor her heart function, the club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old slumped to the turf during second-half stoppage time of the final against Chelsea, receiving treatment on the pitch for almost 10 minutes before being replaced, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 after extra time.

"The test results have been reviewed by two leading cardiologists and there are no obvious cardiac causes found from these thorough investigations so far," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Frida has subsequently had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will now undergo a progressive return to training protocol.

"Once Frida has been monitored for a full one-week period, her normal training will be closely reviewed and monitored, before a decision will be made on her returning to play."

The club added she would not be joining up with the Norway national team ahead of their European Championship qualifiers against Finland and the Netherlands.

"We have had excellent communication with Arsenal. Their medical team has made an assessment of what is best for Frida, and the deciding factor here is of course Frida Maanum's health," Norway coach Gemma Grainger said.

"We know she is in the best hands and being well looked after at Arsenal and look forward to welcoming her back to the national team when possible." REUTERS