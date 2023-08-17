Arsenal's Jurrien Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

LONDON - Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber said he felt “gutted” after the Premier League club announced on Wednesday the Dutch defender would be sidelined with a major knee injury.

The 22-year-old damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Gunners’ 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest in their opening match of the new Premier League season last weekend.

A statement on Arsenal’s website said: “Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

Timber only joined Arsenal - bidding to go one better than last season’s second place in the Premier League - in July, in an initial €40 million (S$59 million) move from Dutch giants Ajax.

He played in the Gunners’ penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City in the Community Shield before sustaining his injury against Forest.

Arsenal were unwilling to put a timeframe on Timber’s absence, as the player took to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for their support.

“Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received,” Timber wrote.

“I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me. Together, we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.”