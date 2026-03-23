Arsenal's Eze out of England friendlies due to calf injury

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March 23 - Arsenal's Eberechi Eze will miss England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan due to a calf injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Sunday, after the attacking midfielder sat out their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Eze had been named in Thomas Tuchel's 35-man squad on Friday for matches against Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27 and Japan at the same venue four days later as part of England's preparations for the World Cup.

"No, he's out," Arteta told reporters when asked if Eze would be fit for international duty. "We have to do another scan in six or seven days and wait and see the results. It is a leg injury. His calf."

British media have reported that Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes may replace Eze in the England squad. REUTERS