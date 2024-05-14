Arsenal women to play 11 home matches at Emirates next season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Bristol City - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - April 14, 2024 Arsenal's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Updated
May 14, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 06:22 PM

Arsenal's women will play 11 of their home games at the Emirates Stadium next season, making it the primary venue for the team, the Women's Super League (WSL) side said on Tuesday.

Arsenal women, who played most of their home games at the 4,500-capacity Meadow Park this season, played six WSL matches at the 60,704-seater Emirates which had an average attendance of 52,029, including two sellouts.

"We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men’s and women’s teams. This move supports this ambition," Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

Arsenal won the League Cup this season and are assured of a top three finish in the WSL, which guarantees Champions League qualification. They will finish the campaign on Saturday hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Meadow Park. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top