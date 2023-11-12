Arsenal win to move level with Manchester City, Spurs slip up at Wolves

LONDON - Arsenal beat struggling Burnley 3-1 to move level on points with leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday after Tottenham Hotspur slipped to a last-gasp loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United recovered from their midweek Champions League defeat with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town and Everton scored a late winner to triumph at Crystal Palace 3-2.

Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko scored in Arsenal's victory which lifted them above Spurs to second in the table, level on 29 points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Josh Brownhill had equalised for the visitors early in the second half but their joy was shortlived as Arsenal quickly retook the lead and secured the win to condemn Burnley to a sixth straight defeat.

Arsenal's afternoon was slightly soured by substitute Fabio Vieira being shown a straight red card but manager Mikel Arteta, who blasted officials after the loss to Newcastle United a week earlier, gave the referees high marks.

"Please ask me about VAR because today it was good... I hope that I'm on TV saying the referees are so good and I'm completely with them and being very constructive," Arteta said.

A late turnaround from Wolves thwarted Tottenham's chance of returning to the Premier League summit earlier on Saturday as Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina scored in stoppage time to secure the hosts' 2-1 win.

Inspired substitute

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil brought Sarabia on as a late substitute and the Spaniard scored the equaliser in the 91st minute and assisted the winner six minutes later.

The result left Spurs, who played with a makeshift back four due to injuries and suspensions, third in the standings while Wolves moved up to 11th.

"It is an amazing feeling, we've been pushing so hard. We deserve this game," Lemina told TNT Sports.