Arsenal under pressure as Premier League title race heats up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is seeking a reaction from his side following a three-match winless league run. They next take on Leeds United.

LONDON – Arsenal enter the Premier League weekend clinging to a four‑point lead at the summit, their title advantage reduced after a damaging 3-2 home defeat by Manchester United on Jan 25 that has raised all-too-familiar fears.

That loss, combined with recent draws against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, has allowed both Manchester City and Aston Villa to close in during a critical stretch of the campaign and leading to questions about whether Mikel Arteta's perennial runners-up might be headed for another collapse.

The Gunners travel to Elland Road on Jan 31 to face a Leeds United side who have steadily strengthened their survival credentials. They sit 16th but have suffered only two home league defeats all season and are unbeaten in five at Elland Road, scoring in 10 of 11 home games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive on a three‑match winless league run. Their away record has broadly been strong this season, but only two of their last six league matches on the road have been victories. With their lead narrowing, Arteta's side cannot afford another slip.

Leeds, meanwhile, are six points above the relegation zone.

In other matches, Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on the same day in a fixture that carries weight for both sides' ambitions.

Arne Slot's men are looking to strengthen their position near the top four after a 3-2 loss at Bournemouth last weekend left them sixth and ended a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Reds thrashed Qarabag 6-0 on Jan 28 to secure a last-16 Champions League spot, and Slot said that his team needed to show the same form in their domestic league.

His team are two points behind fourth-placed United, while Newcastle are ninth, five points off the top four.

United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Feb 1, aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Michael Carrick has made a perfect start as the Red Devils’ interim head coach, delivering back‑to‑back statement victories over City and Arsenal, lifting United firmly into the top‑four battle.

Fulham, however, arrive in strong form themselves, with Marco Silva's side sitting seventh in the table and having lost just once in their last eight league fixtures. REUTERS