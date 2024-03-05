Arsenal thrash Sheffield United 6-0 to move within two points of top spot

Arsenal's Cedric Soares and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks during the Premier League match in Sheffield, on March 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
Arsenal were ruthless as they sliced through United's defence with ease from the start. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 05, 2024, 06:35 AM
Mar 05, 2024, 06:15 AM

SHEFFIELD, England - Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with the 6-0 pummelling of Sheffield United on Monday after scoring five times in the first half when they tore the home side apart and have closed within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's team are third with 61 points after 27 games, a point behind Manchester City but with a much better goal difference than their title rivals. The Blades remain rooted to the bottom on 13 points, 11 adrift of the safety zone.

Arsenal were ruthless as they sliced through United's defence with ease from the start. Martin Odegaard opened the floodgates with his fifth-minute goal, firing home from the middle of the box after a cute cutback from Declan Rice.

There was more misery to come for United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic on a night that saw six different names on the scoresheet.

Jayden Bogle put through his own goal in the 13th before Gabriel Martinelli struck two minutes later, sending scores of weary United fans to the Bramall Lane exits, while Kai Havertz (25th minute), Rice (39), and Ben White (58) also netted.

The early fireworks from the Gunners had the 9-0 Premier League scoring record looking in jeopardy, but Blades fans were spared partly due to Arteta's substitutions including forward Bukayo Saka heading to the bench after an excellent 45 minutes.

Arsenal matched their record Premier League away victory set in the 6-0 rout of West Ham United on Feb. 11. REUTERS

