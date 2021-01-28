Arsenal take the points with Saka punch

LONDON • Arsenal may not have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when they host Manchester United on Saturday with a chance to not only do the double over their opponents but also end their 17-game unbeaten away streak in the Premier League.

But even though their captain was missing for a second straight game due to personal reasons - no timeframe has been given for his return - Mikel Arteta feels Bukayo Saka can provide a similar inspiration up front.

The 19-year-old became the second English teenager to score for Arsenal in consecutive top-flight appearances, after Ashley Cole in October 2000, as the visitors beat Southampton 3-1 on Tuesday.

Saka, along with Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey, David Luiz and Emile Smith Rowe, did not start on Saturday as Arteta prioritised the league over the FA Cup, leading to the holders' exit.

But the quintet were part of the first XI for their second game with the Saints at St Mary's in three days and the Spaniard's decision paid off with Nicolas Pepe and Lacazette also scoring after the hosts struck early via Stuart Armstrong.

The Gunners, who announced yesterday that they signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league.

Saka has been a key reason for their upturn in form that has seen them move into the top half of the table.

On the England winger, who was involved in all three goals, Arteta said: "He's really humble, respectful and at the same time, has that character to demand the ball, to make decisions that are not very usual for his age. We need that leadership and he's gaining that with his attitude. He's all the time asking to train more to improve in areas that he can do better."

At the Hawthorns, Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, provisionally moved to the top of the table after smashing strugglers West Bromwich Albion 5-0.

Pep Guardiola's side shrugged off the absence of Kevin de Bruyne - the playmaker is out with injury for up to six weeks - as Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and a double from Ilkay Gundogan made short work of the Baggies.

No team in Europe's top five divisions have conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce's side (29) and Gundogan pulled the strings for his sixth and seventh league goal this season, marking his best career return.​

5 Wins in Arsenal's last six games.

On the Germany midfielder, Guardiola said: "Ilkay has the scent - when he plays close to the box, he has the scent to makes good runs and with quality on the ball, he is always there."

REUTERS