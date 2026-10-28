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‘A very sad day’: Arteta despair as Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup

FLEETWOOD, United Kingdom – Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s stunning League Cup defeat by fourth-tier Fleetwood was “a very sad day” as the Premier League champions suffered one of the most embarrassing results in their history.

Arteta’s side crashed out 5-3 on penalties in an incredible fourth round upset after the tie finished 1-1 in normal time.

Arsenal’s Bruno Guimaraes had his penalty saved by Jay Lynch in the shoot-out and Conor Haughey scored Fleetwood’s winner.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi’s first-half goal had put Fleetwood ahead before Viktor Gyokeres equalised after the interval.

Arsenal’s 16-year-old rising star Max Dowman was sent off for violent conduct in the closing stages.

Arteta paid the price for prioritising their Nov 1 Premier League trip to Liverpool as his decision to make nine changes backfired spectacularly.

The Gunners boss conceded Arsenal could have no complaints, admitting it was a painful moment in his reign.

“First of all, congratulations to Fleetwood for going through the next round. The manner that they have done it, and for us a very sad day,” Arteta said.

“There is nothing to criticise the players for their attitude, their application. The determination, you could see that was there from the start, even with 10 men. But we conceded a really poor goal to start with that gave them some momentum.

“Obviously we have so much of the ball, so many chances, so many shots, and if you want the margins to be bigger than going to the penalties, you need to capitalise on that. And we didn’t.

“It’s football, that’s the beauty of this competition. It’s a very sad day.”

No one would have predicted Arsenal’s embarrassment regardless of Arteta’s selection gamble.

They had moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 2-0 victory over Everton on Oct 24.

But instead of extending their run of 11 wins from their 13 previous games, Arsenal returned to north London red-faced after a loss that ranks among the darkest days in the club’s glittering history.

For once, Arsenal fans will not have fond memories of Highbury – Fleetwood’s ground shares the same name as the Gunners’ ancestral home before their move to the Emirates Stadium in 2006.

Fleetwood’s tiny 5,327-capacity ground – where goals are celebrated with a burst of children’ cartoon song Captain Pugwash over the tannoy – is a far cry from the famous marble halls and dignified grandeur of Arsenal’s former stadium.

Now it will be remembered forever as the site of Arsenal’s most chastening loss in the Arteta era.

“Zero problem attitude-wise. Otherwise, I would be here absolutely fuming. I’m sad, I think we are all sad. We have a massive responsibility to carry this badge in the best possible way ,” Arteta said.

“You don’t capitalise, then you cannot go through to the next round. Unfortunately, we are out.”

‘I just can’t believe it’

Fleetwood, languishing in 18th place in League Two, made a mockery of the 84 places between the clubs in the English football system with a defiant display that stopped Arsenal establishing any momentum.

Their refusal to be overawed by Arsenal’s star power was a tribute to Fleetwood boss Matt Lawlor, who won the tactical battle with Arteta by sitting deep and attacking on the counter.

“I just can’t believe it. The biggest night in the club’s history in terms of opposition coming to town and we’ve managed to beat the champions,” Lawlor said.

“We’re not stupid enough and not egotistical enough that you think we’re going to out-play the best team in the country and the most organised team in the country.

“So we had to ride our luck, we had to deny space, we had to deny options for them. And I think we did that really, really well in terms of the majority of the game.”

For Arsenal, only Myles Lewis-Skelly and Viktor Gyokeres kept their places from the Everton game, with teenagers Dowman and Marli Salmon starting, while 18-year-old winger Ceadach O’Neill made his debut.

After an eight-minute delay due to an unauthorised drone flying over the stadium, Arsenal were caught cold on a windy night by the Irish Sea.

Fleetwood are nicknamed the ‘Cod Army’ in reference to the town’s fishing industry, so it was somewhat fitting that a mistake from Salmon netted their opener in the 21st minute.

Salmon’s lack of experience was brutally exposed when Loupalo-Bi muscled his way past the 17-year-old with ease, racing into the penalty area to plant a low finish past debutant keeper Illan Meslier.

Arsenal monopolised possession after that shock, but Arteta grew visibly agitated with their lack of cutting edge.

Arteta sent on Martin Odegaard at half-time and Gyokeres bagged Arsenal’s equaliser five minutes later.

It was a scrappy effort that left Fleetwood feeling aggrieved as Gyokeres wrestled with his marker before poking O’Neill’s ball past Lynch from close-range.

Dowman saw red in the 85th minute, dismissing for kicking out at Harrison Neal after a strong challenge from the Fleetwood midfielder.

Although it looked a harsh decision, Arteta was unimpressed with Dowman, giving him a stern word as the midfielder trudged off.

Both teams scored their first three penalties in the shoot-out, but Guimaraes was denied by Lynch and Haughey held his nerve to seal the biggest shock in League Cup history.

While Lawlor was composed during the match, his emotions poured out in his tearful celebration as jubilant Fleetwood fans invaded the pitch after the winning penalty.

“I’m just so glad that the lads have the feeling the way they are and took that performance into make that town, the club, everyone proud,” he said. AFP