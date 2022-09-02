Arsenal stay perfect but can do better

LONDON - Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side still have much room for improvement, despite beating Aston Villa 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Wednesday to maintain their winning start to the new season.

Gabriel Jesus' predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli earned the Gunners their win at the Emirates.

The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break as Arteta's men dominated the match with close to 60 per cent possession and 22 attempts, advancing to 15 points from five matches - the only team with a perfect record.

"We are really happy because we are winning football matches that we deserve to win because of the way we are performing and playing," said the Spaniard.

"We need to continue, as I always say, there are a lot of things we have to improve and you see that in the second half.

"Obviously, the way we play in the first half, the amount of chances, how much we generated, how dominant we were, the energy played with is really pleasing as a coach. We go to the next one."

Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute and Martinelli grabbed the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored direct from a corner.

"That's the mentality we want to show as a team and the character we want to show, to react immediately," added Arteta.

"It's about the next action, the next phase and again, when you play in front of this crowd that helps. The energy they generate is just amazing."

Arsenal take their unbeaten record to Old Trafford to meet Manchester United on Sunday, while there is little breathing room for Steven Gerrard and his beleaguered side who host champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Villa's fourth defeat in five games added to the mounting pressure on their manager.

Asked on BT Sport if he had concerns over his future, Gerrard, whose side have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games, said: "Of course I do.

"I'm really honest and self-critical of myself. I'll do my job the best I can. I'll step forward, I'll take the responsibility.

"If I stood here and said to you that I wasn't concerned, I think you would look at me as if I was on a different planet."

